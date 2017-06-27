Badgers hire Strobel to complete hockey coaching staff

Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.

"He's a guy you want to be around," Granato said in a statement. "Every time you see Mark Strobel you see a happy, energetic, passionate guy that loves life, loves hockey, loves the Badgers and has always been a big part of our program.

Strobel will take over for Don Granato. Tony's younger brother left earlier in the month to become an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks. Strobel knows the Granato family well. He played two seasons with Tony's brother, Rob Granato. Strobel spent the past two seasons as the associate head coach at Ohio State. He admits it was a very good job. However, Strobel still jumped at the chance to return to his alma mater.

"I've never left Wisconsin," Strobel said in a statement. "I can't give Wisconsin back enough to what it gave to me. It changed my life. When you're that passionate about something it's a natural fit. For me, I just feel like I'm one of the luckier guys in the world today."

