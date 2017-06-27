Murder at Culver's hits home for business owner

MADISON (WKOW) -- The homicide at Culver's on Tuesday rattled the nerves of one business owner who knows what it feels like to stare down the barrel of a gun.

"At first, it's just a shock," said Richard Fitzgerald, the owner of the Rosati's Pizza shop on Madison's east side.

His restaurant has been robbed twice. The first time, a man with a gun held Fitzgerald at gunpoint as he asked for the cash inside the register.

"The second time, they just came in the front, dances around, showed the weapon and left," he said.

It's why it hit home when he heard a 56-year-old man died during an armed robbery the Culver's along the West Beltline Highway.

"I'm the same age. The thought is, it could have been me too," said Fitzgerald.

Police say four workers were remodeling part of the restaurant during the overnight hours when two masked men stormed in. One of the robbers held the four contractors at gunpoint while the other suspect spent 45 minutes breaking into a safe.

Once the safe was open, one of the contractors suffered a medical emergency, according to Madison police. Chief Mike Koval said the suspect who held the men at gunpoint did not allow anyone to help the worker or call 911. The worker died at the scene.

"I just call it filthy lucre, blood money, that someone would not allow basic first aid or a call to 911 because you were more obsessed and fixated on helping yourself to more money. It's a very sad commentary," Koval said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Sadly, Fitzgerald says he's gotten used to seeing more and more robberies around town.

"Everyday we come in the morning to see who got robbed last night. So yeah, I'd say it has increased," he said.

Every robbery brings an insecure feeling no employee should have to deal with.

"Now, I have to live my life that way. Being vigilant 100-percent of the time. There's no time when I can relax, I mean, that's just a fact of life now," Fitzgerald explained.

He admits, there's nothing he can say to make his employees feel safe. But he has beefed up security.

"We've increases lighting so it's daylight all the way around the center. We've added outdoor and indoor cameras and we have a security service that comes here around close at night," he said.

The efforts are to try to ensure that Fitzgerald and his employees can get home safe at the end of every shift, something one worker will never be able to do again after the homicide at Culver's.

"We're human beings. We all are. Even the ones who are doing this. I just don't understand," Fitzgerald said.