State Patrol trooper hurt after chase, crash in Dodge County

HORICON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hurt in a crash that followed a chase.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the chase began on Highway 33 east of Horicon, when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle. The chase eventually ended on County Highway S near County Highway TW. At that point, deputies say the suspect stopped his car in the traffic lane, put it in reverse and slammed into the trooper's vehicle.

After that, deputies say the suspect got out of his car and "was aggressive and not compliant." Two people saw this happening and stopped to help the trooper get the suspect under control.

The driver -- a 21-year-old from Menomonee Falls -- was arrested. He came away with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The State Patrol says the suspect was later booked into the Dodge County Jail.

The trooper's injuries are also minor. The witnesses who stopped to help were not hurt.