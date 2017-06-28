Bicyclist hit along Dodge County highway

An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
Police say four contractors were working on a remodeling project inside the restaurant during off hours. Two masked men with guns entered the business.More >>
Police say four contractors were working on a remodeling project inside the restaurant during off hours. Two masked men with guns entered the business.More >>
Fight breaks out in Madison after threats and disrespectful comments were made on social media.More >>
Fight breaks out in Madison after threats and disrespectful comments were made on social media.More >>
Madison police say the suspect who robbed a PDQ overnight was described as having red-colored hair and "messed up" teeth.More >>
Madison police say the suspect who robbed a PDQ overnight was described as having red-colored hair and "messed up" teeth.More >>
Gilbert Brown got his campers going tat his youth football camp. He wasn't the only famous former Packer; Santana Dotson was there as well.More >>
Gilbert Brown got his campers going tat his youth football camp. He wasn't the only famous former Packer; Santana Dotson was there as well.More >>
Wisconsin's senior U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is one of at least six Republicans being credited with forcing their leadership to delay a vote on health care reform Tuesday, as the state's junior U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says its time for those Republicans to come to the bargaining table with her and other Democrats.More >>
Wisconsin's senior U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is one of at least six Republicans being credited with forcing their leadership to delay a vote on health care reform Tuesday, as the state's junior U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says its time for those Republicans to come to the bargaining table with her and other Democrats.More >>
Fight breaks out in Madison after threats and disrespectful comments were made on social media.More >>
Fight breaks out in Madison after threats and disrespectful comments were made on social media.More >>
Victim of deadly stabbing on Badger Road identified.More >>
Victim of deadly stabbing on Badger Road identified.More >>
While the semi has been removed from a crash scene in Madison, the ramp from NB I-39 to WB U.S. 12/18 is still closed.More >>
While the semi has been removed from a crash scene in Madison, the ramp from NB I-39 to WB U.S. 12/18 is still closed.More >>
Six cars destroyed after semi hauler goes up in flames on I-90/94 near Lake Delton.More >>
Six cars destroyed after semi hauler goes up in flames on I-90/94 near Lake Delton.More >>
The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.More >>
The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
What stays, what doesn't, who can't get in: we break down just how the Supreme Court says the ban will be enforced.More >>
What stays, what doesn't, who can't get in: we break down just how the Supreme Court says the ban will be enforced.More >>