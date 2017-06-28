Bicyclist hit along Dodge County highway

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a truck in Dodge County.

This happened around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Highway S and S. Center Road in the town of Beaver Dam.

Deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office say a truck tried to avoid hitting the bicyclist, but couldn't.

The bicyclist was taken to Beaver Dam Hospital, then transferred to UW Hospital in Madison. The truck driver was not hurt.