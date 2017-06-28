AirSign CEO open to possibility company's blimp was "shot down" near U.S. Open

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The CEO of a company that operated the blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills says he's open to the possibility it was shot down.

AirSign CEO Patrick Walsh made those comments to WISN 12 News after hearing a call the Washington County Sheriff's Office took the morning of the crash. A farmer asked if he could shoot down the blimp because it was scaring his cattle. The sheriff's office told the farmer not to do that and said they would send a squad right away.

After an investigation, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says it has no reason to believe the farmer was involved in the blimp crash.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the fabric ripped, causing the blimp to crash. "(It's) still an ongoing investigation. (It's) still in the fact-gathering phase," NTSB spokesman Terry Williams told WISN.

But Walsh thinks there might be something more to it. "We're not casting blame on any one individual or anything. We're just definitely saying this is early in the investigation. Our teams are definitely focusing on these points, on these areas. And we have a lot of questions that still need to be answered," Patrick Walsh told WISN.

The pilot is still in the hospital.