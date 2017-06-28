WI Dairy News: Dairy Cook-off

LA CROSSE (WKOW) -- La Crosse area dairy farmers and the La Crosse area school district found a way to get teens excited about cooking.



At a Dairy Cook-Off, students and teachers learned about different Wisconsin cheese and then they came up with original recipe ideas for two entrees.



People from the community got to taste and judge the creations.



Central High School won the grilled cheese competition for their original sandwich which included three types of Wisconsin cheese, corned beef, sauteed onions, and a friend egg. Longfellow Middle School, where the competition was held, captured the people's choice award for its macaroni and cheese. That meal incorporated home-made Mozzarella.