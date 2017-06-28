Youth vendor permits coming to Wausau

WAUSAU (WKOW) -- You may see kids selling lemonade during the summer, but a city in Wisconsin is helping kids who are serious about starting a business.



WSAW reports youth vendor permits aren't available yet in Wausau, but once the city council meets mid-July, kids can register to get a permit. It'll cost $15 and allows entrepreneurs under 18 years old to run their own business.



Alder Pat Peckham says the new permit offers a learning opportunity.



12-year-old Nic Ruffi and his brothers love riding their bikes around town to sell ice cream. Big Nic's Ice Cream is a new business, only a couple months old, but the brothers are determined.

