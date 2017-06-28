Youth vendor permits coming to Wausau - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Youth vendor permits coming to Wausau

WAUSAU (WKOW) -- You may see kids selling lemonade during the summer, but a city in Wisconsin is helping kids who are serious about starting a business.

WSAW reports youth vendor permits aren't available yet in Wausau, but once the city council meets mid-July, kids can register to get a permit.  It'll cost $15 and allows entrepreneurs under 18 years old to run their own business.

Alder Pat Peckham says the new permit offers a learning opportunity.

12-year-old Nic Ruffi and his brothers love riding their bikes around town to sell ice cream.  Big Nic's Ice Cream is a new business, only a couple months old, but the brothers are determined.
 

