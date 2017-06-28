Doctors say fireworks can be sight-threatening if not handled properly

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Around Fourth of July, you hear a lot about fireworks and using them safely, but doctors say one aspect of safety can be overlooked. Fireworks can have devastating effects on your vision if you're not careful.

According to the Wisconsin Optometric Association, two-thirds of firework-related eye injuries happen during the month of July. Of those, half of them happen to people ages 20 and under.

Doctors stress the importance of proper eye care if you're going to be shooting fireworks. You will want polycarbonate lenses; they're made out of a super impact resistant material and available at most optical locations.

Doctors say if you don't follow directions, have adult supervisor or wear proper eye care, you could lose your vision.

"If there is penetration into the eye, then that's the point where there can be a major infection, can lose the eye right there, can cause retinal detachments, sight threatening situations that require immediate attention," says Dr. David Nelson, an optometrist at Cottage Grove Eye Care and the president of the Wisconsin Optometric Association.

Dr. Nelson says there are two different ways to treat firework-related eye injuries, depending on the injury itself. If there's an explosion near the eye, do not rub the eye, put pressure near the eye or flush it. Cover it with a cup and go see a doctor immediately.

However if the injury is because of some debris from a firework entered the eye, then Dr. Nelson says it's okay to flush your eye with water or saline solution, if available.

Dr. Nelson emphasizes the importance of knowing the difference between the two types of injuries. "If you flushed your eye in a situation where you weren't supposed to, that could potentially cause an infection or worsen the condition," says Dr. Nelson.

If you still have an issue with the eye after flushing in an incident with firework debris, you would want to go see an eye doctor in that case, as you may have a scratched cornea. Dr. Nelson says scratched corneas can take anywhere from two to seven days to heal and are treated with an antibiotic or artificial tears.