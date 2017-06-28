Culver's employees head back to work as restaurant expected to reopen after homicide

The homicide at Culver's on Tuesday rattled the nerves of one business owner who knows what it feels like to stare down the barrel of a gun.

Police say four contractors were working on a remodeling project inside the restaurant during off hours. Two masked men with guns entered the business.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Company officials tell 27 News the Culver's location where police are investigating a robbery and murder is expected to open Wednesday for normal business operations.

27 News was there when employees started to arrive Wednesday morning at about 6:00. Employees declined to comment on how they were doing or if they still planned to be open for regular business hours. The location is usually open from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Wednesdays. The marquee sign read "closed" as of 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, along with a note on the door apologizing for any inconvenience.

Early Tuesday morning, police say two men entered the restaurant while contractors were remodeling overnight. One suspect held the men at gunpoint, while the other took money out of the safe. During that time one of the contractors had a medical emergency, and the suspect would not let the other men help, and he died. Police Chief Mike Koval says these suspects are wanted for felony murder charges because the contractor victim was scared to the point of death.