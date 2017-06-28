UPDATE: Medical Examiner releases name of Culver's victim

The homicide at Culver's on Tuesday rattled the nerves of one business owner who knows what it feels like to stare down the barrel of a gun.

Culver's headquarters reacts to armed robbery resulting in the death of a contractor at Madison Culver's on Tuesday morning.

Police say four contractors were working on a remodeling project inside the restaurant during off hours. Two masked men with guns entered the business.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner has released the name of the man who died at Culver's Tuesday morning during an armed robbery.

Christ Edward Kneubuehl (56), of Kenosha, was a contractor working at the restaurant when two suspects entered shortly before 3:00 a.m.

The results of the autopsy are pending additional testing, as well as the manner of death. It should be noted, Kneubuehl's death was not due to inflicted physical trauma.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Culver's off Todd Dr. will resume normal business operations for a portion of the day Wednesday, one day after police say there was a murder inside.

According to a statement from company officials, the restaurant will open mid to late afternoon after a flooring project is complete.

The owner has said she and her team need time to heal and get back to normal operations and therefore will not be addressing the public through the media about what happened early Tuesday morning.

Madison Police are still looking for the two men they say are responsible for the armed robbery turned murder case.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Company officials tell 27 News the Culver's location where police are investigating a robbery and murder is expected to open Wednesday for normal business operations.

27 News was there when employees started to arrive Wednesday morning at about 6:00. Employees declined to comment on how they were doing or if they still planned to be open for regular business hours. The location is usually open from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Wednesdays. The marquee sign read "closed" as of 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, along with a note on the door apologizing for any inconvenience.

Early Tuesday morning, police say two men entered the restaurant while contractors were remodeling overnight. One suspect held the men at gunpoint, while the other took money out of the safe. During that time one of the contractors had a medical emergency, and the suspect would not let the other men help, and he died. Police Chief Mike Koval says these suspects are wanted for felony murder charges because the contractor victim was scared to the point of death.