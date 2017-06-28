Vinehout files paperwork to run for Governor - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vinehout files paperwork to run for Governor

Posted:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sen. Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma) has filed paperwork on to run for Governor in 2018.

Sen. Vinehout, who won the WisPolitics.com straw poll at the 2017 Democratic Party of Wisconsin state convention in early June, registered a campaign committee on June 14.

This would be Vinehout's second run for Governor of Wisconsin. She lost a Democratic primary bid for the 2012 recall election, won by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

She has served as State Senator for the 31st District in western Wisconsin since 2007.

