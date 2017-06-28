Homicide suspect arrested days before killing for injuring victim

MADISON (WKOW) -- A suspect in the homicide of 52-year old Gerald Moore was arrested days before the killing for injuring Moore, but no charges were filed against him.

Madison Police officials say Moore's roommate, 27-year old Ronald Redeaux, is the suspect in Saturday's stabbing death of Moore. Redeaux is jailed on a probation hold. Police officials say the men were in a domestic relationship.



Dane County court records show on June 13, Madison Police officers arrested Redeaux at the apartment the men shared on West Badger Road. A probable cause affidavit states Moore suffered "...a small cut over his...eye lid" as the men were pushing and shoving and Redeaux was knocking over furniture.



Redeaux was released from the Dane County jail June 14 after the Dane County district attorney declined to bring charges. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne has yet to respond to an email and call from 27 News, seeking comment.



Redeaux was on probation after punching Moore and spitting on a police officer in December.