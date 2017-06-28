UPDATE: Police say Madison homicide suspect confesses to stabbing, claims in fear

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police officials say the suspect in a homicide confessed to fatally stabbing 52-year old Gerald Moore, but told his mother he was in fear.



27-year old Ronald Redeaux was arrested Saturday after the body of his roommate Moore was discovered at their apartment on West Badger Road.

According to an affidavit in support of a police search of the apartment, authorities say Redeaux told them he and Moore smoke cracked cocaine Saturday morning, and when Moore began acting strangely and tried to get a pair of scissors, Redeaux gained the control of the scissors. "He began to stab Moore with the scissors. Redeaux then grabbed a black handled knife with a white blade, followed by a butcher knife, and used those on Moore," the affidavit states.



The affidavit also states Redeaux sent a text message to his mother after the clash with Moore and told her he was in fear. "I almost got killed today," the affidavit states was the contents of the text, according to Redeaux's mother.



Court records show police found two knives and scissors in Moore's car, which authorities say Redeaux used to leave the scene of the killing.



Records state a family member saw Redeaux after the clash with Moore, and Redeaux was injured, with his shirt torn.



The search warrant affidavit states both Redeaux and Moore were arrested twelve days before the homicide for a domestic situation. A probable cause affidavit says Moore was cut above his eye. No charges were filed against Redeaux, and he was released from jail June 14.

Redeaux was jailed after the homicide and remains in custody on a probation hold.



