Stoughton woman arrested a second time for theft from cars, bail jumping

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Authorities have arrested a Stoughton woman a second time for multiple thefts from vehicles and bail jumping.

Stoughton police say on Monday morning they found a woman entering an unlocked vehicle on the 1300 block of Kriedeman Drive. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Jeana Corrado of Stoughton.

Police say Corrado had a large amount of change in her purse, along with jewelry, marijuana, and associated drug paraphernalia.

Corrado was charged with two counts of theft possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of bail jumping. They were all repeated offenses.

On June 13, Corrado was also arrested after Stoughton police caught her entering an unlocked vehicle just after 1 a.m. in the 100 block of North Madison Street. She was charged with two counts of theft. Her bail conditions included not committing any further crimes, not having contact with vehicles not belonging to her, and not possessing controlled substances.