Concerts on the Square postponed until Thursday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- Concerts on the Square will be postponed until Thursday because of possible severe weather for Wednesday night. The show will go on 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

The performance will go on Thursday night weather permitting. Click here for the full schedule for the Summer. 

