Appeals court denies release of Brendan Dassey

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Court records show a federal appeals court has denied a motion to release Brendan Dassey while the state of Wisconsin appeals the overturning of his conviction.

Last week, a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court ruling that Dassey's conviction should be thrown out. After that decision, Dassey's attorneys filed for his release from Columbia Correctional Institution.

On Wednesday, the 7th Circuit denied that request.

The state Department of Justice argued Dassey should remain in prison while it appeals.

Dassey was convicted in the 2005 death of Teresa Halbach.