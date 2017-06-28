Thursday at 10: Several invasive species posing big threat to Wisconsin's ecosystem

MADISON (WKOW) -- Invasive species continue to be a big problem for native plants and wildlife across Wisconsin's ecosystem.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, invasive species are non-native plants, animals and diseases that can cause harm to the economy, environment and human health.

Coming up Thursday on 27 News at 10, we're digging deeper into the devastating effects several local invasive species are having on the state's plants and lakes and how they're easily spreading into the yards of homeowners.