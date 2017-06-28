Multiple people hurt in crash on East Washington Ave. in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three ambulances were called to the scene of a serious crash on East Washington Avenue in Madison Wednesday afternoon.

The Madison Fire Department says the crash happened around 3 p.m. at East Washington Ave. and First Street. Several crews, including three ambulances, were called to the scene.

The Fire Department says two people required medical attention. One of those people was trapped inside their vehicle and needed to be rescued. A third patient was also hurt and requested to be taken to the hospital. 

