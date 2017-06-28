Brother of the Culver's victim opens up about contractor; shares heroic details of horrific armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW)-- The brother of the Culver's contractor who died early Tuesday morning is sharing what happened during the terrifying hours of the armed robbery and how the family is coping with the loss.

"He is going to be missed tremendously," says Tom Kneubuehl, brother of the victim. "To lose a life, father is gone, brother, son, for a few thousand bucks? It's senseless."

Christ Edward Kneubuehl (56), of Twin Lakes in Kenosha County, was working as a contractor at the Culver's located at 2102 W. Beltline Highway when two masked men entered the restaurant and held the four contractors at gunpoint while they targeted the restaurant's safe. Madison Police say Chris died following medical distress during the robbery.

"We believe he would be alive if he wasn't put under the stress he was put under," Tom says.

According to Tom, Chris was forced to pry open the safe with a tool from his truck while under gunpoint but willingly did so to protect the rest of his crew.

"He is a very strong guy, very strong, so he worked on the safe for quite a while to open it up," Tom says. "But that stress on his body, on his upper arms and chest, and just the stress of the gun on him and being worried about the other workers that worked for him... it was just too much for his heart."

Tom says Chris felt responsible for the other three contractors who were working with him on Tuesday morning. According to Tom, one of the contractors was Chris's stepson and the other two "looked at [Chris] like a father."

The family is grieving their loss, which "cannot be replaced," Tom says.

"My brother has three boys and a daughter and they lost a father," Tom says. "His fiance lost the love of her life... what can replace that?"

Tom says his brother was known all across the U.S. for his contracting skills but he was also known for his "big heart. Loved people. Would do anything for them. That's the kind of person you'll really miss in your family, friends and in the community."

Tom says although "no amount of justice is going to take away the pain we have" the family is hoping the two robbers "turn themselves in before somebody else gets hurt."

The Dane County Medical Examiner is still investigating the official cause of death. But it should be noted that Chris' death was not due to inflicted physical trauma, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's press release.

The visitation will be held Sunday July 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. in Brodhead, according to Lisa Obertin, Chris' fiancee. Obertin also says a memorial fund has been created to support the children. The 'Memorial for family of Christ Kneubuehl' fund is set up through Associated Bank.