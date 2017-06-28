Tornado Warning in Grant County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a



* Tornado Warning for...

East central Grant County in southwestern Wisconsin...



* Until 615 PM CDT



* At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Lancaster, moving east at 45 mph.



HAZARD...Tornado.



SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.



IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.



* This dangerous storm will be near...

Fennimore around 550 PM CDT.



Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Preston, Arthur, Montfort, Livingston and Mount Ida.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch applies to: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Sauk and Walworth counties.

Be prepared to take shelter indoors, preferably in a basement or small interior room. If you are in a mobile home, be prepared to evacuate to a substantial structure.