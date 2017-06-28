41% of Wisconsin voters approve of Trump job performance

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump's approval rating is 10 points underwater with Wisconsin voters, according the latest Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday.

A June 22-25 survey of 800 registered voters found 41 percent of them approve of the job Trump is doing as President, while 51 percent disapprove.

On health care, 60 percent surveyed indicated they want to see Trump and Congressional Republicans keep the Affordable Care Act as is or improve upon it, while just 34 percent want to see it repealed.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Walker is enjoying his best poll results in nearly four years. For the first time since October 2014, Walker's approval rating wasn't in negative territory.

48 percent approve of the job Walker is doing as Governor, while 48 percent disapprove.

On the state budget, K-12 education was the top funding priority for those polled, with health care second and roads third.

61 percent said they would be willing to pay more in taxes to fund their top priority. 75 percent who listed K-12 as their top priority would be willing to pay more in taxes, compared to 59 percent who listed health care first, and 46 percent who listed roads first.

That figure on roads could put pressure on Assembly Republicans who insist on raising new revenues to fill the the state's $939 million transportation budget deficit.

Speaker Robin Vos has said his members won't agree to more borrowing, unless the state also approves additional revenue.

"But if you look at most polling, the number one thing they don't want is borrow and spend," said Speaker Vos. "I think that's about 5 percent in the polling. So, I think we are literally on the side of the public, because they want to projects done, but they also want them paid for."

You can see all the results from the MU Law School Poll here.