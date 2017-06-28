BREAKING: Possible tornado touches down in Green County, damage reported

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) - The National Weather Service (NWS) reports a possible tornado touched town between Monroe and Monticello along Hwy 69. It all happened just before 7 pm Wednesday evening.



Emergency Management reports roof damage and power polls snapped along Hwy 69. NWS officials will be on site on Thursday to survey the damage and determine whether it was caused by an actual tornado or straight-line winds.



We have a crew heading to the scene and will bring you further updates as we get them.