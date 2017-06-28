Storm downs powerlines, closing roads in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities are assessing damage after a severe storm tore through southwestern Wisconsin Wednesday.



Wisconsin Emergency Management tells 27 News there were reports of heavy, damaging winds in Grant County and a tornado touchdown in Pierce County earlier in the evening.



"We don't know if there's been any tornado confirmed [in Grant County] yet, but heavy wind damage, trees, powerlines, barns, homes damaged, so we're getting a lot of reports of damage throughout the western part of the state," spokesperson Tod Pritchard tells 27 News.



Grant County Sheriff's Office has closed Highway 80 from County A to Highway 18 in Montfort because of downed powerlines and poles in several areas. A viewer sent us photos showing power lines down on Glaeser Road there.



Grant County officials say if you see any damage to buildings or property, call Emergency Management at (608) 723-7171 and leave a message.



The National Weather Service says a possible tornado touched down in Green County, where there are reports of roof damage and power poles snapped near Monroe and Monticello. The damage path crosses Highway 69.