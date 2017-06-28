Scooter Gennett's 2-run homer sends Reds over Brewers 4-3 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Scooter Gennett's 2-run homer sends Reds over Brewers 4-3

CINCINNATI (AP) -

Scooter Gennett hit a two-run homer on Wednesday night against the club that decided he no longer fit its rebuilding plans, and Billy Hamilton scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
   The Brewers lost starter Chase Anderson to a strained oblique. Anderson hurt his left side while striking out in the top of the second inning, a notable setback to the NL Central leaders. He's second on the club with six wins.
   After Travis Shaw tied it 3-3 in the top of the eighth with a solo homer off Drew Storen (2-2), Hamilton led off the bottom of the inning with a walk and two steals off Corey Knebel (0-1). Hamilton scored on Adam Duvall's infield single.
   The game ended on an unusual play. With runners at first and third, Raisel Iglesias fanned Jesus Aguilar for the second out, and Stephen Vogt was caught trying to take second before Jonathan Villar could make it home from third on the back end of the attempted double steal. Iglesias got his 14th save in 15 chances.

