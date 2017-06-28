TONIGHT AT 10: Threat of algae blooms in our local waters

MADISON (WKOW) -- Images of a massive, bluegreen algae bloom on our waters took Madison by surprise last month.

The algae bloom grew massive on Lake Mendota and the Yahara River, as the temperatures climbed after a lot of rainfall.

Lake experts weren't even expecting it and say they still don't know a lot about how to predict algae growth.

"In Mendota, one of the last big algae blooms was back in the early 1990's, so if you're only seeing these things infrequently it's really hard to get info on them," says Tyler Tunney, postdoctoral fish researcher with the UW-Madison Limnology department.

Tonight on 27 News at 10, we dig deeper into the deadly risks that come with the massive algae blooms for other wildlife and what researchers are doing to get a better handle on the problem.