Didion: All injured workers out of hospital 4 weeks after explosion

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- Officials with Didion Milling are looking toward the future as they mark four weeks since tragedy.

The business posted on Facebook Wednesday to say all workers who were in the hospital have been released, four weeks after the explosion at the plant in Cambria that ended up killing five people.

Didion workers marked the four weeks by raising the company's American flag to full-mast Wednesday to commemorate the release of the final victim from the hospital. Officials say all workers who were injured are recovering on or ahead of schedule. 

