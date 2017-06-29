UPDATE: Hwy 104 north of Broadhead open after flooding concerns

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Green County Sheriff's officials report Highway 104 north of Broadhead has re-opened after being closed earlier in the day as a precaution.

Crews continue to work on the shoulder.

The road was closed for several hours due to water on the highway.

Drivers are still encouraged to exercise caution on nearby county roads.

******

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- Green County Sheriff's officials report there is a fair amount of water on Highway 104 north of Brodhead, and they will be barricading the road as a precaution. This could affect the Thursday morning commute.

Officials report the area is unsafe because of the large amount of rain that fell Wednesday night. They encourage drivers to exercise caution on nearby county roads as well in case of more areas of potential flooding.