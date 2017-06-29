UPDATE: Hwy 104 north of Brodhead open after flooding concerns - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Hwy 104 north of Brodhead open after flooding concerns

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Green County Sheriff's officials report Highway 104 north of Brodhead has re-opened after being closed earlier in the day as a precaution.

Crews continue to work on the shoulder.

The road was closed for several hours due to water on the highway.

Drivers are still encouraged to exercise caution on nearby county roads.

******

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- Green County Sheriff's officials report there is a fair amount of water on Highway 104 north of Brodhead, and they will be barricading the road as a precaution.  This could affect the Thursday morning commute.  

Officials report the area is unsafe because of the large amount of rain that fell Wednesday night.  They encourage drivers to exercise caution on nearby county roads as well in case of more areas of potential flooding.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.