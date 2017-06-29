UPDATE: Crews work to restore power after overnight storms

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Gas & Electric is reporting just 2 customers without electricity as of 6:22 a.m. Thursday.

Alliant Energy is 979 customers without power.

WE Energies reports that they have 5,021 customers without power as of 6:22 a.m. Thursday.

******

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Utility crews continue to make progress restoring power after overnight storms.

Madison Gas & Electric is reporting 5 customers without electricity as of 5:07 a.m. Thursday.

Alliant Energy is 1,069 customers without power.

WE Energies reports that they have 4,881 customers without power as of 5:07 a.m. Thursday.

******

SOUTHERN WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Utility crews are working to restore power after a strong line of storms moved through overnight.

Madison Gas & Electric is reporting 31 customers without electricity as of 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

Alliant Energy is also reporting a number of outages in several counties. As of 3:45 a.m. Thursday, there are 1,237 customers without power.

WE Energies reports that they have 5,494 customers without power as of 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

To report a power outage to Alliant Energy, call 1-800-ALLIANT (800-255-4268). To report an outage to MGE, (608) 252-7111 or (800) 245-1123. To report a power outage to WE Energies, call 1-800-662-4797.