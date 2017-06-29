UPDATE: Crews work to restore power after overnight storms - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Crews work to restore power after overnight storms

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Gas & Electric is reporting just 2 customers without electricity as of 6:22 a.m. Thursday. 

Alliant Energy is 979 customers without power.  

WE Energies reports that they have 5,021 customers without power as of 6:22 a.m. Thursday.

******

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Utility crews continue to make progress restoring power after overnight storms.

Madison Gas & Electric is reporting 5 customers without electricity as of 5:07 a.m. Thursday. 

Alliant Energy is 1,069 customers without power.  

WE Energies reports that they have 4,881 customers without power as of 5:07 a.m. Thursday.

******

SOUTHERN WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Utility crews are working to restore power after a strong line of storms moved through overnight.

Madison Gas & Electric is reporting 31 customers without electricity as of 3:45 a.m. Thursday. 

Alliant Energy is also reporting a number of outages in several counties. As of 3:45 a.m. Thursday, there are 1,237 customers without power.  

WE Energies reports that they have 5,494 customers without power as of 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

To report a power outage to Alliant Energy, call 1-800-ALLIANT (800-255-4268). To report an outage to MGE, (608) 252-7111  or  (800) 245-1123.  To report a power outage to WE Energies, call  1-800-662-4797. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.