Aspect Foundation looking for families to host foreign exchange students

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- A non-profit organization is looking for local families to host foreign exchange students.

Dave Carlson of Cottage Grove and his wife are community volunteers for the Aspect Foundation. They were also hosts to two foreign exchange students, who they have kept in contact with over the years. Dave talked about his experience on Wake Up Wisconsin Thursday.

The Aspect Foundation is looking for people who want to get involved for the upcoming 2017-18 school year. Dave can help match you with a student from another country.

For more information about hosting or about the Aspect Foundation, click here.