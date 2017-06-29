Aspect Foundation looking for families to host foreign exchange - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Aspect Foundation looking for families to host foreign exchange students

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Dave Carlson Courtesy: Dave Carlson

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- A non-profit organization is looking for local families to host foreign exchange students.

Dave Carlson of Cottage Grove and his wife are community volunteers for the Aspect Foundation. They were also hosts to two foreign exchange students, who they have kept in contact with over the years. Dave talked about his experience on Wake Up Wisconsin Thursday.

The Aspect Foundation is looking for people who want to get involved for the upcoming 2017-18 school year. Dave can help match you with a student from another country.

For more information about hosting or about the Aspect Foundation, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.