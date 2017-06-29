Downed trees, flooding among the 60 weather-related calls in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department says it responded to about 60 weather-related calls for service as a result of Wednesday evening's storm.

The calls ranged from blocked roads, high water, open man-hole covers and damaged trees. The police department is working with the City of Janesville Department of Public Works on the issues.

Here are some things that might affect your Thursday morning travel plans in Janesville:

• 200 Block of Hillside Ct.- Large tree down

• 2400 Block Rockport Rd.- Tree down in roadway. Westbound lane open.

• Palmer Dr.- Closed from E. Racine St. to Mohawk for flooding.

