Willow returns to Wake Up Wisconsin looking for loving home

Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Willow is searching for a permanent family or person to live with. The 6-year-old Terrier Pit Bull mix is happy and charming.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friend.

Willow isn't a stranger to 27 News.  She made appearance back in December, but still hasn't found her fur-ever home.

Willow has a few health issues. She has a disease called protein-losing nephropathy which will slowly hurt her kidneys. Roadruck says her life would be greatly improved with a few treatments, a good diet low in protein and affectionate care.  She loves carrying around her toys and being around humans

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin also has an adoption event on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 at the Petco in Janesville.  Stop by between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to check out adoptable animals.

Click here for adoption information.

