Janesville police look for suspect in car break-ins

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police have responded to multiple reports of car break-ins since April 26.

They say the suspect(s) smash out car windows in order to steal purses and wallets inside. Incidents reported to police have taken place at Planet Fitness, Anytime fitness, Woodman's, and Traxler Park.

Photos are being provided of a female using the identity of some of the victims to withdraw funds from various banks. The unknown suspect is now linked to these crimes, as well as crimes in Monona, Delavan, Milwaukee, and Algonquin, Illinois.

If you recognize the woman in the photos or have any information regarding these incidents, please contact Janesville police at (608)755-3100.

