BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention comes to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A LEGO convention is coming to Madison!

On Friday, Jonathan Lopes, a LEGO artist from San Diego and Greyson Beights, event organizer with BrickUniverse stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

Monona Terrace will serve as the host of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention. The event will take place July 1 and 2, 2017, and will feature LEGO's amazing popularity and ingenuity with exciting artists and attractions centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks.

A nationwide travelling convention, BrickUniverse has witnessed thousands of LEGO fans enjoying live LEGO builds, the Building Zone with opportunity for attendees to create and construct with thousands of LEGO bricks, and select galleries of amazing, life-sized LEGO models.

Lopes will share more than 30 of his select LEGO displays, including an 8-foot high LEGO Model of New York City's Woolworth Building, as well as new debut pieces.

Other attractions include:

· LEGO Friends Building Area: tons of LEGO Friends bricks for building fun!

· Massive Historical LEGO Displays: 27' long LEGO model of the USS Missouri, 6 foot LEGO model of Brandenburg Gate, and more.

· Big Brick Building: younger visitors can explore imagination through building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks.

· LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise and goodies

· The Building Zone: thousands of bricks laid out for attendees for building and creating.

Tickets are $15 and are available for Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

Click here for more information.