What's Going Around: Herpangina and viral rashes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Doctors in Madison are seeing rashes and sores in children right now.

Dr. Megan Mahaffey with SSM Health says there's a high prevalence of Herpangina in her clinic on Madison's west side. That's caused by the Coxsackie virus, and is similar to Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease. But Dr. Mahaffey says Herpangina only causes sores on the mouth. Kids may also have a fever and sore throat.

This is very contagious and there's no vaccine, so to prevent it, have your kids wash their hands a lot. Keep them out of daycare or summer school and away from other children.

Dr. Alicia Plummer at the same SSM Health clinic says she's seeing a lot of viral rashes. This can be accompanied by cold symptoms and a fever. Dr. Plummer says once the fever breaks, kids are developing rashes from a few bumps to hives. She recommends watching it and trying an antihistamine. See a doctor if the rash gets worse, if there are other symptoms or your child doesn't get better in two weeks. 

