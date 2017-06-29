Arrest of armed robbery suspect outside WisDOT building - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Arrest of armed robbery suspect outside WisDOT building

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called by Capitol police for backup around 11:30 Thursday morning. They needed a perimeter set up outside the Hill Farms State transportation Building on Sheboygan Avenue.

Police say a person of interest in a recent armed robbery was spotted inside the facility.

A 52-year-old man was taken into custody as he exited the building.

Sauk Prairie police had alerted other departments to be on the lookout for the suspect following a June 22 armed robbery of a credit union there.

