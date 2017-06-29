Hanson and their Wisconsin ties - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Hanson and their Wisconsin ties

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Remember the musical group, Hanson, from the late 90's? WISN in Milwaukee went down to Summerfest, where the brothers are performing, and they discussed their Wisconsin ties.

Beer, of course. Isaac, Taylor and Zac say they all have a love of beverage and actually brew their own pale ale, MMMHop. On their first album, Middle of Nowhere, there was a track called "Man From Milwaukee".

