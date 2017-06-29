'It's hard': Oscar Mayer's Madison plant employees become emotional on factory's final production day

MADISON (WKOW) -- After almost 100 years in Madison, the final sliced meats rolled off Oscar Meyer's production line.

"It's sad," says John Ritter employee of 28 years. "I spent over half my life here... I don't know what I'm going to do."

Oscar Mayer leaving Madison is like if the Packers ever left Green Bay one Oscar Mayer employee told 27 News' Kathryn Larson.

Despite Thursday being the final day of operation at the plant, Oscar Mayer offered it's employees a pizza party and exit interviews.

When Linda Buckley started her career at Oscar Mayer her father, father-in-law and two brothers all worked in the company. Now with 46 years at Oscar Mayer, Buckley worked her way up to chief steward.

"Back in the 70s you almost had to have a family member to get in here," Buckley says. "It was personal. When you walked in here it was a personal business."

Buckley wasn't the only employee with family connections. Ritter says his father, mother and brother worked at Oscar Mayer for 37 years, 30 years and 30 years, respectively.

"When I started we had over 3,000 factory workers," Buckley says. "80s were good. 90s were good. In the 2000s it started to slow down a bit and now today we're done."

Before leaving for good, Line and Prints Tech PJ Senphanh decided against throwing away his uniform and instead opted to take his hardhat, boots and helmet outside to take a picture with the iconic factory building.

Senphanh says the photo will act as a personal remembrance of the people he met during his seven and a half years at Oscar Mayer.

"I thought this is where I was going to finish my job, be here for the rest of my life, but sometimes things don't work out," Senphanh says.

"Knowing you are looking your job for almost two years is the tough part," says John Ritter employee for 28 years."

Despite the company buying it's employees pizza Buckley says that the atmosphere inside is a lot of gloom and doom.

"A lot of them are scared," Buckley says. "You don't have a job to come to on Monday. If you got hired someplace or got pension that is one thing but when you are starting over... that's scary."

Chertong Thao worked at the Oscar Mayer plant for 27 years and though he says was one of the "lucky ones" who received retirement he may still look for a part-time job.

"It will never be the same," Buckley says. "It became family and the family is split apart now."

Buckley says she was in tears this morning during the final day of production but she has to stay strong.

"I think it's going to hit me more Monday when I come back in and there is no one in the plant," Buckley said.

Buckley says she is one of "15 or 20" employees staying on for another month to maintain the building.