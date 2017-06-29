Ribbon cutting for Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area Trail

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A new scenic nature trail is open in Dane County.

On Thursday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi cut the ribbon for the new nature trail at the Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area in the towns of Montrose and Verona.

The nearly two-mile hiking trail offers fishing, canoeing, and camping.

The Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area has 379 acres of land and lies 14 miles from the Wisconsin State Capitol. It stretches from the intersection of Highway 69 and Sunset Lane in Verona, south to Paoli Road and east to Range Trail.

In addition to the hiking path, Dane County had a goal of developing a bike trail in the Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area.