Livingston resident lucky no one was hurt in damage cause by storm Wednesday

LIVINGSTON (WKOW) -- A resident in Livingston says despite widespread damage, she's lucky no one was hurt.

Diane Grunenwald lives near the intersection of County Highway E and County Highway X were at least 25 electrical poles were toppled by strong winds.

"It's amazing that they're all laying there," said Grunenwald, looking down the county highway as the poles laid evenly on the road. "Hopefully we don't get no more storms so they can get they get this backup and getting going again."

Grunenwald and a couple hundred residents lost power after about 70 electrical poles were toppled by winds during a storm Wednesday night.

Several electrical crews including officials from Alliant Energy and American Transmission Company (ATC) are working around the clock to get power restored in the area.

"We've got to get the old stuff out of the way before we can start setting the new and getting the wire back up and getting the

electricity back in our line," said Shawn Hillestad, a construction manager for Alliant Energy.

Wednesday's storm also left roofs torn off, large trees nearly landing on top of homes and costing hundreds in damage across the area.

Which is why Grunuenwald isn't complaining.

"Everybody's alive, the home is safe, everything else can be rebuilt," Grunenwald said, as she held back tears.

Alliant Energy officials say most the power should be restored by midnight Friday.

Still, some homes may have to wait until early Saturday morning before their lights are back on.