Fourth suspect in Northport Drive homicide arrested in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, IN (WKOW) -- Police in Lafayette, Indiana say they have arrested Odum Carter, the fourth man wanted in connection with a homicide in Madison.

Police say they got a tip that Carter was staying at a hotel and got a search warrant to locate Carter. Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, the Lafayette Police Department SWAT Team and the US Marshals arrested Carter.

Carter was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

There's no word on when he will be extradited to face charges in Wisconsin.

Carter is the fourth suspect to be taken into custody in the death of Mike Meaderds, who was killed during a home invasion on Northport Drive on May 30. Devon Davis, Emmanuel Johnson and Steven Johnson are all now in custody.