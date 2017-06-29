After last man released from the hospital, Cambria community looks to the future

Officials with Didion Milling are looking toward the future as they mark four weeks since tragedy.

Officials with Didion Milling are looking toward the future as they mark four weeks since tragedy.

Didion: All injured workers out of hospital 4 weeks after explosion

Didion: All injured workers out of hospital 4 weeks after explosion

Didion Milling employees raise the flag to full-staff after last man injured in the plant explosion leaves the hospital.

CAMBRIA (WKOW) --- Four weeks after the plant explosion that killed five workers, there's good news from Cambria.

Didion Milling said every worker who was hurt in the explosion has been released from the hospital.

As children play at a local park, District Administrator Tim Raymond said things are getting back to normal in the tight-knit community.

“I think right now we're in that next stage where, whether it's called grief or post-tragedy if you will,” Raymond said.

There are still question marks about what caused the explosion. But Raymond said there is also optimism around town.

“Cambria-Friesland, our communities, they're resilient,” he said.

The flag in front of the plant had been flying at half-staff in honor of those who died and were still in the hospital. On Wednesday, employees gathered for an emotional ceremony to raise the flag back to full-staff after the last man was released from the hospital.

“Moving past getting all of our team back, out of the hospital. Getting them back home and healthy. one, that was the driver of raising the flag yesterday, said Riley Didion, president of Didion Milling.

The flag outside Didion means much more than love of country for people in this small village. It also symbolizes the communities unwavering determination to build a better future.

“We always talk about being a team and how we come together and being a family,” Didion said.

The explosion will forever be etched in the minds of the people of Cambria. But Raymond said they won't let it define them.

“This is just a huge tragedy and event. But I don't think it will define us in a negative manner. Probably more so define who we can be,” he said.

Raymond said there are a number of events planned to help the families of those injured in the explosion.