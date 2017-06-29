Saturated land and tornadoes add more setbacks for farmers

MONTICELLO (WKOW) -- Farms across southern Wisconsin took a beating in the storms that pushed through the area Wednesday night. Sheds were ripped apart, some barns were completely demolished and some areas received up to five inches of rain. For many farmers, the additional rain is just the latest setback in a season that's already seen so many.

"It's just going to take some time to get back to "normal,"' said Hans Sulzer, a farmer in Monticello for more than 60 years.

Part of his property was ripped apart after an EF1 tornado made his land part of its path. It's a seen he's never experienced.

Sulzer says he got out of basement and saw the devastation. At least five large trees were split at he trunks and laying on the ground. One just missed his house. The roof on one of his barns was peeled off. Another nearby building had a hole it one of its walls and debris was scattered everywhere.

"The next-door neighbor, they saw a twister. So, we knew that there was a tornado," Sulzer added.

Much of Thursday was spent cleaning up on the farm. Neighbors from nearby properties pitched in and helped Sulzer out.

But the damage also extends to the crop fields. Mike Sulzer, Hans's son, said it will take several days before he can start farming again.

"Most farmers have enough stuff to do, they don't need any extra," Mike said.

The rain that saturated the land is also a factor after Mother Nature already impacted the planting season earlier this year.

"When I looked, I dumped three inches of rain," Mike said. "And then you know, we wanted to start getting hay made and it keeps raining and you want to know when to cut and there's rain. There's rain. Then, it got dry for a while, then it started raining again."

It's a large setback for this farming family, but one they'll try to get through.