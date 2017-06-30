Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra begins 2017 season of Concerts on the Square

MADISON (WKOW) -- The weather cooperated Thursday night, allowing the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra to begin the 2017 season of Concerts on the Square.

The performances are normally held on Wednesdays, but the event was moved from Wednesday night to Thursday night because of storms.

The orchestra has big plans for its performance on Wednesday, July 5, when it will celebrate Independence Day and more.

"We're also going to have a few extra things, "says Maestro Andrew Sewell. "There may even be a flyover and extra special things planned for the 100th anniversary celebration of the state capitol. So be there or be square."

For more details on the concert series, CLICK HERE.