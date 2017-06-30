Madison's first biergarten opens - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many people also took advantage of the nice night to check out the newly-opened Olbrich biergarten in Olbrich Park in Madison.
    The city's first beer garden had a "soft" opening last weekend, so many people didn't know it was open until Thursday.
     "I'm just surprised it hasn't been a thing before now. yeah, it seems like a really Madison thing and so it's pretty cool that it's finally here," said Nathanael and Kristina Vack.
    The Biergarten manager says the idea of the establishment is to bring people together.
    Some neighbors did come out against the idea, citing concerns of noise and people taking beer outside the area set aside for the garden.

