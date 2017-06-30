Madison police release surveillance photos of school burglary suspects

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police released surveillance images from the June 20 break-in at Sandburg Elementary School in hopes you might recognize the two suspects.

Police say during the crime, a window was broken and one of the school's chickens was killed. Officers say the chicken coop is right near the broken window. They found the dead bird tied to the back of a child's scooter outside of the building.

The break-in happened around 3 a.m. on June 20. Police say the suspects took off shortly after officers got to the scene.

Anyone with information about these two should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.