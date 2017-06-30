Some construction projects continue statewide through 4th of July weekend travel

MADISON (WKOW) -- According to AAA, nearly one million Wisconsinites will be traveling for the Fourth of July weekend. For many, that means hitting the road.

While the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be suspending construction on some of its projects over the long weekend, many will continue. These are some of the major ones you should be aware of:

· Zoo Interchange project in Milwaukee County - work continues with a new traffic pattern in place. Closures include the system ramp from I-94 westbound to I-41/894 southbound. Access to I-94 westbound is restricted at 84th Street. The ramp remains open for traffic going to I-41 northbound. Various other on and off ramps remain under construction with detours posted to get motorists around the closures.



· WIS 175 in Washington County - full closure from just north of County Q to just south of County F and from just north of WIS 167 (Holy Hill Road) to WIS 60. Detour involves use of I-41, accessing at WIS 60 or County Y (Lannon Road).



· US 45 in Kenosha County - full closure from the IL/WI state line to north of County C. Detour involves use of I-41, accessing at WIS 50 or IL 173.



· I-39/90/94 north of Madison - traffic reduced to two lanes in each direction and lane shifts at WIS 19 (Exit 131).



· I-39/90 in Dane and Rock counties - be alert for lane shifts and crossovers. Reduced speed limit on I-39/90 northbound near Edgerton and Newville. Ramps to/from I-39/90 northbound at US 51 interchange (Exit 156) are closed. Alternate routes are required.



· Verona Road (US 18/151) in Dane County.



· I-41 near US 10 in Winnebago County - northbound and southbound lanes of I-41 have a 55 mph speed reduction and lane shifts throughout the WIS 441 Tri-Project work zone. Eastbound and westbound US 10 also have a 55 mph speed reduction through the work zone.



· WIS 22 in Oconto County is closed and detoured between Oconto Falls and US 141



· WIS 98 in Clark County - detour in the city of Loyal for an urban reconstruction project. Detour route includes County K, County H and County Y.



· WIS 54 in Jackson County - temporary signal in place for single lane traffic at Squaw Creek Bridge.



· WIS 22 in Clintonville (Waupaca County) is closed between 13th St. and Autumn St. Through traffic is detoured via 7th St., N. Lyon St., E. 12th St., SSGT Warren Hansen Dr., WIS 156, Industrial Ave., Winter St., and Commercial Ave.



· WIS 54 between Dexterville and Port Edwards (Wood County) is closed and detoured via WIS 80, WIS 173 and WIS 73.



· US 51 at Marathon County WW will have two lanes open northbound and southbound. Southbound traffic will be on the temporary structure at a reduced speed of 55 MPH, and about one mile of shoulder closures.



· US 51 at Weber Creek north of Mercer (Iron County) will be open to a single lane under the use of a temporary traffic signal.



· WIS 182 is closed at the Flambeau River bridge in Park Falls (Price County). Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 70 and WIS 47.



For up-to-the-minute information on work zones and incidents that may affect highway travel, you can access the state's 511 travel information system by downloading the free 511 Wisconsin mobile app or following @511WI on Twitter. 27 News will also have you covered on any major incidents in southern Wisconsin.