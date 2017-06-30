Elephant back at Circus World after getting loose in Baraboo nei - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Elephant back at Circus World after getting loose in Baraboo neighborhood

BARABOO (WKOW) -- An elephant from circus world got loose Friday morning and ended up in a Baraboo neighborhood.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says they got the call a little after 5:00 a.m. June 30 the elephant was roaming around. After alerting Circus World, a trainer quickly caught up with the elephant about half an hour later and escorted him back to Circus World. 

