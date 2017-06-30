Try this new recipe for your July 4th celebrations

BELOIT (WKOW) -- This Fourth of July, many people will be traveling, enjoying fireworks or firing up the backyard grill.

On Monday, Gustavo Herrera, Executive Chef at The Beloit Club stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to showcase his new, "Grilled Halloumi Cheese Salad."

Grilling can bring out the best from some backyard chefs, but there’s more to cooking outdoors than just firing up the barbecue. Herrera also shared a few safety tips. Every year people are injured while using charcoal or gas grills.

Here are several steps to safely cook up treats for the backyard barbecue:

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

Never grill indoors – not in the house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area.

Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill.

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

Grilled Halloumi Cheese Salad

Fresh Watermelon, Basil, Heirloom Tomato, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Ingredients

4 SERVINGS

1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh basil

3 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh mint plus thinly sliced mint for garnish

1 garlic clove, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil plus more for brushing

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3/4 pound heirloom tomatoes

(1) 8-9-ounce package Halloumi cheese, cut crosswise into 8 slices

6 small triangles thinly sliced watermelon, rind removed

Preparation

Build a medium-hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to high. Purée basil, 3 tablespoons mint, and garlic in a blender. With machine running, add 1/2 cup oil. Set a strainer over a small bowl; strain, pressing on solids. Season with salt and pepper.

Brush grill rack with oil. Drizzle 2 tablespoons basil-mint oil over tomatoes and cheese; season with salt and pepper. Grill tomatoes, turning occasionally, until charred and bursting, about 4 minutes. Grill cheese until nicely charred in spots and beginning to melt, about 45 seconds per side.

Arrange melon on a platter. Top with cheese and tomatoes. Drizzle remaining herb oil over; garnish with sliced mint.