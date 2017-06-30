Try this new recipe for your July 4th celebrations

BELOIT (WKOW) -- This Fourth of July, many people will be traveling, enjoying fireworks or firing up the backyard grill.
On Monday, Gustavo Herrera, Executive Chef at The Beloit Club stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to showcase his new, "Grilled Halloumi Cheese Salad."
Grilling can bring out the best from some backyard chefs, but there’s more to cooking outdoors than just firing up the barbecue. Herrera also shared a few safety tips. Every year people are injured while using charcoal or gas grills.
Here are several steps to safely cook up treats for the backyard barbecue:
Grilled Halloumi Cheese Salad
Fresh Watermelon, Basil, Heirloom Tomato, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Ingredients
4 SERVINGS
Preparation
Build a medium-hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to high. Purée basil, 3 tablespoons mint, and garlic in a blender. With machine running, add 1/2 cup oil. Set a strainer over a small bowl; strain, pressing on solids. Season with salt and pepper.
Brush grill rack with oil. Drizzle 2 tablespoons basil-mint oil over tomatoes and cheese; season with salt and pepper. Grill tomatoes, turning occasionally, until charred and bursting, about 4 minutes. Grill cheese until nicely charred in spots and beginning to melt, about 45 seconds per side.
Arrange melon on a platter. Top with cheese and tomatoes. Drizzle remaining herb oil over; garnish with sliced mint.
