Former Packers TE Mitchell Henry Dies at 24

After a seven-month battle with Leukemia, former Packers tight end Mitchell Henry passed away Friday morning. He was 24-years-old.

Henry was an undrafted free agent and signed with the Packers in 2015 out of Western Kentucky. During his second training camp in Green Bay in 2016, Henry broke his hand and was placed on injured reserve before eventually being released.

The Packers issued the following statement on Friday:

"We were very saddened to learn of the passing of Mitchell Henry,” said Packers Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson. “During his time with the Packers, he quickly became a beloved member of our family and made a terrific impression on everyone in our organization. We were fortunate to have had him in our lives. On behalf of the Packers family, we offer our condolences to Mitchell's wife, Madison, and his family and friends."

Funeral arrangements for Henry are pending.